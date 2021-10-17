‘Vintage Disneyland’ Facebook Group Split Over Condemnations of ‘Wokeness’
‘CALLING YOU HITLER’
So much for the happiest place on Earth. After Disney fans started sharing pleasant memories of the company’s California park in the “Vintage Disneyland” Facebook group last week, things quickly devolved into condemnations of “wokeness.” Many of the group’s more than 114,000 members starting sounding off about the removal of the sex slave robots in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and the changing of stereotyped Native tribes on the Jungle Cruise, an admin for the group, Bill Cotter, told SFGATE. The venomous indictments of the park’s changes then turned into personal attacks. “I came back later and, my God, the hatred that was flying back and forth,” Cotter said. Attempts by the “Vintage Disneyland” admins to regulate vitriol have been met with further backlash. Several other admins do not identify themselves publicly to other group members, with some using pseudonyms to avoid harassment for doing their jobs. “They start calling you ‘Hitler’ for being a dictator,” Cotter told SFGATE. “So many things you couldn’t print.”