Viola Davis Censored by Instagram Over Iran Death Sentence Misinformation
Viola Davis has been censored on Instagram over a post containing false information about protesters in Iran being sentenced to death. Hundreds have already been killed and thousands arrested in the Middle Eastern country in street demonstrations following the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of “morality police” after Amini had not been wearing her hijab correctly. “Iran is sentencing 15,000+ people to death - as a ‘hard lesson’ for all rebels,” Davis wrote in her post Monday. “How this isn’t getting more coverage right now is beyond me, but that needs to change now!” She also included a reference to a Newsweek article about Iranian lawmakers voting to approve the death penalty for those who commit serious crimes against the state. But so far, only one death sentence has been issued in connection with the recent Iranian protests, with the unnamed person convicted for allegedly setting fire to a government building. The 15,000 figure appears to be based on the number of protesters detained in Iran calculated by activist news agency Hrana, which estimates that 15,820 arrests have been made as of Monday. Others appear to have been drawn in by the confusion, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Canada denounces the Iranian regime’s barbaric decision to impose the death penalty on nearly 15,000 protestors,” Trudeau tweeted late Monday.