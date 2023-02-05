Viola Davis Has Snagged EGOT Status
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH SLAYAGE
Viola Davis has achieved the elusive EGOT status after snagging a Grammy ahead of Sunday night’s televised ceremony. The actress’ win for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling makes her the 18th person to ever EGOT—which stands for winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Davis first won a Tony in 2001 for her role in King Hedley II, before achieving an Emmy for How to Get Away With Murder in 2015 and an Oscar for Fences in 2017. With her Grammy for her memoir Finding Me, she joins fellow EGOT winners Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno and more. “Oh, my god. I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola. To honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. It has just been such a journey,” Davis said in her acceptance speech. “I just EGOT!”