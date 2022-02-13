Violence Erupts In Contested Jerusalem Neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah
‘WE ARE THE LANDLORDS’
A far-right Israeli lawmaker’s return to Sheikh Jarrah and declaration that “we are the landlords” has spurred violence in the contested East Jerusalem neighborhood. Clashes began after Itamar Ben-Givr announced his intention to reopen an office in the neighborhood. In the same announcement, Ben-Givr referenced a recent alleged firebomb thrown at an Israeli home in the area, saying, “if the police are not there, I will be there.” The neighborhood is the site of a heated dispute, with Palestinian families fighting eviction, and was at the heart of the war between Hamas and Israel in 2021. The last time Ben-Givr resided in the area was during a spree of clashes in May, and at the time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested that he close the bureau. A Hamas spokesperson responded to comments from Ben-Givr and his return, saying, “The settler’s aggression, headed by Ben-Gvir, is a play with fire that can flare up the area.” Two Palestinians were arrested as crowds clashed in the street.