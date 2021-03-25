CHEAT SHEET
Violent Tornadoes Kill 3 in Alabama and Mississippi, Leaving Homes Destroyed
A severe weather system descended on Alabama and Mississippi on Thursday with multiple tornadoes touching down with winds of more than 150 miles per hour, according to local meteorologists. Three people have died in Alabama and others have been injured in the gales, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff. Huge swaths of both states are under a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” watch. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency in 46 counties. Photos and video taken from the scene showed a strong storm shredding its surroundings and tossing debris into the air. Some homes appeared to be destroyed. Thunderstorms, hail, and heavy rain are also expected.