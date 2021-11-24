Finding the best skincare can be a headache. With a litany of brands that all claim to be unlike the others, VIOLET GREY uses a committee of industry experts to discover, test, and stamp-of-approval the beauty products it sells.

VIOLET GREY serves as a premier beauty destination for industry insiders, with expert-led curation that means customers can always feel confident that anything they’re purchasing off VIOLET GREY is high-quality, effective, and worth the dough. And speaking of dough, save some with VIOLET GREY’s exclusive 20% off holiday discount (some exclusions apply). With a deal like that, you’ll want to stock up — and fortunately, there are plenty of options to pick from!

This cream by Augustinus Bader is a vegan-friendly formula that utilizes stem-cell technology to hydrate, minimize fine lines, and protect from oxidative stress with incredible efficiency.

The Rich Cream by Augustinus Bader - 50ml $53 off original price of $265. Buy at VIOLET GREY $ 212

La Mer is famous for its best-of-the-best ingredients (and a pricetag to match). The best way to try its luxuriously rich cream Crème de la Mer is with a big discount. Treat yourself and live like a celebrity – at least during your nightly skincare routine.

Crème de la Mer by La Mer - 2oz $70 off original price of $350. Buy at VIOLET GREY $ 280

Packed with three cult-favorite skincare products from Dr. Barbara Sturm, this Everyday Skin Trio set is a perfect holiday gift for the person in your life with expensive taste and impeccable style.

Everyday Skin Trio by Dr. Barbara Sturm $29 off original price of $145. Buy at VIOLET GREY $ 116

Eighth Day’s Regenerative Serum contains a proprietary blend of peptides, growth factors, and immunostimulants that mimic the molecules found in human skin cells. The resulting formula smoothes fine lines and wrinkles and will leave your skin firmer and tighter after just four weeks of use.

Regenerative Serum by Eighth Day - 1oz $65 off original price of $325. Buy at VIOLET GREY $ 260

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.