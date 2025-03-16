Viral Bald Eaglet Dies After Snowstorm Hits Big Bear Valley

Escaped Pet Monkey Commits Crime Spree in Peru
CAPUCHIN CAPER
Peruvian officials recently caught an unlikely suspect involved in a string of home burglaries: an escaped pet monkey. The furry felon, a male black-capped capuchin, was seen hopping across rooftops, trees, and power lines in an Ica housing complex, causing chaos in his wake. Peru’s National Forestry and Wildlife Service responded quickly, joined by veterinary staff from the Ica Municipal Zoo. They discovered that the monkey had broken into several homes, rummaged through people’s belongings, and left a trail of destruction behind him. Given that the burglar is native to the Amazon, authorities suspect he escaped from a private home. This is supported by an inspection of the animal, which revealed marks on its waist consistent with being tied by a rope or chain. After some rooftop acrobatics, the monkey was safely captured and taken to the Ica Municipal Zoo to be quarantined. While too domesticated to return to the wild, the monkey’s future remains uncertain. He could stay at the zoo or be relocated to another sanctuary. But for now, he’s enjoying a reprieve from his life of crime.
