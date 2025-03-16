Viral Bald Eaglet Dies After Snowstorm Hits Big Bear Valley

Cheat Sheet
Escaped Pet Monkey Commits Crime Spree in Peru
Mike Wass 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.16.25 12:43AM EDT 
A Black-Capped Capuchin (Cebus Apella) looks on at Willowbank Wildlife Reserve
Getty

Peruvian officials recently caught an unlikely suspect involved in a string of home burglaries: an escaped pet monkey. The furry felon, a male black-capped capuchin, was seen hopping across rooftops, trees, and power lines in an Ica housing complex, causing chaos in his wake. Peru’s National Forestry and Wildlife Service responded quickly, joined by veterinary staff from the Ica Municipal Zoo. They discovered that the monkey had broken into several homes, rummaged through people’s belongings, and left a trail of destruction behind him. Given that the burglar is native to the Amazon, authorities suspect he escaped from a private home. This is supported by an inspection of the animal, which revealed marks on its waist consistent with being tied by a rope or chain. After some rooftop acrobatics, the monkey was safely captured and taken to the Ica Municipal Zoo to be quarantined. While too domesticated to return to the wild, the monkey’s future remains uncertain. He could stay at the zoo or be relocated to another sanctuary. But for now, he’s enjoying a reprieve from his life of crime.

Missing Student’s Clothing Found on Beach Where She Vanished
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.15.25 10:21PM EDT 
Sudiksha Chowdary Konanki search in the Dominican Republic
REUTERS/Erika Santelices

The New York Post reports that according to local news outlets in the Dominican Republic, clothing belonging to missing student Sudiksha Konanki was found on a beach chair on the same beach where she was last seen over a week ago. New photos show a white sarong draped over a beach chair and a pair of beige flip-flops next to the chair, both of which look incredibly similar to what Konanki was wearing on the night of her disappearance. Authorities told local news outlet CDN that there was no evidence of anyone tampering with the clothing, and that they believe she left the clothing on the chair before jumping into the ocean. While authorities haven’t ruled out foul play—a college student is currently considered a person of interest in the case—initial theories from authorities suggested that Konanki drowned. An investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

Pam Bondi Denounces Court Order Blocking Trump’s Mass Deportations
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.15.25 11:18PM EDT 
Pam Bondi
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi has denounced a court order blocking President Donald Trump’s attempt to invoke an 18th-century law to deport Venezuelan immigrants. Trump attempted to use the Alien Enemies Act, a largely forgotten 1798 law, in order to deport Venezuelan citizens with reported ties to Tren de Aragua, but a federal judge in Washington D.C temporarily blocked the move on Saturday following a lawsuit filed by the ACLU. Late on Saturday night, Bondi condemned the decision in a statement, writing, “Tonight, a DC trial judge supported Tren de Aragua terrorists over the safety of Americans. TdA is represented by the ACLU. This order disregards well-established authority regarding President Trump’s power, and it puts the public and law enforcement at risk. The Department of Justice is undeterred in its efforts to work with the White House, the Department of Homeland Security, and all of our partners to stop this invasion and Make America Safe Again.”

Trader Joe’s Recalls 61,500 Bottles of Water Over Laceration Hazard
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.15.25 11:29PM EDT 
Trader Joe's
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

The New York Post reports that Trader Joe’s is recalling 61,500 bottles of Gerolsteiner Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, a German mineral water, over concerns that the glass containers may shatter. A March 12 announcement from the company states that certain lots “may have the potential for cracked/damaged bottles,” continuing, “The issue was identified by research related to bottle breakage during production and potentially affects 1% of bottles in the lot codes above.” The affected lot codes are 11/28/2024 L and 11/27/2024 L. If any customers have products from the affected lot codes, Trader Joe’s asks you to dispose of them carefully and visit any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund. Trader Joe’s reports that fortunately no injuries involving the bottles have been reported.

Viral Bald Eaglet Dies After Snowstorm Hits Big Bear Valley

Mike Wass 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.16.25 12:01AM EDT 
While the male bald eagle is out hunting for food, a tagged female parent bald eagle keeps a watchful eye out for predators on a branch above its nest containing two juvenile eagles in April in north Orange County.
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

One of three eaglets born to California’s famous bald eagle pair, Jackie and Shadow, has died, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley. The wildlife group reported that the chick passed away following a heavy snowstorm that dumped more than two feet of powder in the area. “We are sad to let everyone know that one of Jackie and Shadow’s chicks did not make it through the severe weather,” the nonprofit said in a statement. While the exact time of death remains unclear, the organization noted that the chick was fed along with its siblings at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Later, viewers noticed it was missing, raising concern among eagle fans who follow the nest via livestream. The storm obstructed parts of the nest from view, and as the snow melted, the chick’s body was partially visible in the nest. Friends of Big Bear Valley dispelled rumors that the chick died from a “wingslap,” or being stepped on by the parents, confirming that the cause remains unknown. Jackie, 11, and Shadow, 13, continue to raise the surviving eaglets as wildlife enthusiasts mourn the passing of their third child.

Millie Bobby Brown Has a Truly Mind-Boggling Number of Pets
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.15.25 10:49PM EDT 
Millie Bobby Brown
Robyn Beck/AFP

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she has an astonishing 62 animals, all of which live with her and her husband Jake Bongiovi on their farm in Georgia. She explained, “I have 25 farm animals, and then I have 23 foster dogs, and then I have 10 dogs in my house that are my personal dogs, and four cats.” One of the farm animals is a donkey, Betsy, who is pregnant, while one of her personal dogs is 18-year-old Rigby, a blind dachshund who found a new lease on life after Brown adopted him. Bongiovi has strict rules about where the animals can sleep; none are allowed in the bed, so all of the dogs have their own single beds. It’s probably for the best—things would get far too crowded come nightfall otherwise.

Deadly Tornado Outbreak Claims at Least 29 Lives in South and Midwest
Mike Wass 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.15.25 8:57PM EDT 
Debris lies around damaged houses the morning after a tornado touched down in Florissant, Missouri, U.S. March 15, 2025 in a drone view.
Lawrence Bryant/REUTERS

A violent tornado outbreak has swept through the South and Midwest, leaving at least 29 people dead and causing widespread damage. The storm system, which has battered states such as Mississippi, Missouri, Kansas, and Arkansas, is now pushing toward the East Coast. Mississippi has confirmed at least three fatalities, with homes destroyed and significant damage reported, according to state emergency management director Royce McKee. “We have a bunch of houses destroyed,” he told CNN. Three fatalities Were also confirmed in Walthall County. With a rare level 5 (of 5) threat for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Deep South, at least 27 tornadoes have been reported since Friday, and more are expected throughout the weekend. As of Saturday evening, a new tornado watch was issued for eastern Tennessee and northern Georgia. In Kansas, at least eight people died in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday caused by a severe dust storm. Its high winds resulted in near-zero visibility along I-70, leading to a pile-up involving more than 50 vehicles. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly expressed her condolences and urged motorists to remain vigilant.

Progressives Call for Chuck Schumer to Step Down
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.15.25 9:41PM EDT 
Chuck Schumer
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Indivisible, a progressive grassroots organization that was formed during the first Trump administration, has called for Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to step down following his decision to support a Republican spending bill designed to keep the government up and running. As POLITICO explains, the call is reflective of a growing contingent of grassroots Democrats who want party leaders to do more to challenge President Donald Trump, including allowing the government to shut down as a result of the failed spending bill, one of the party’s only points of leverage. In a statement released on Saturday, Indivisible said that 82 percent of its leaders in New York, Schumer’s state, and 91 percent of leaders nationwide had called for Schumer to step aside as Senate Minority Leader. Schumer, and other Democrats who supported the bill, argued that a government shutdown would only give Trump more power.

26-Year-Old YouTuber Found Dead in Los Angeles Mailroom
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.15.25 7:47PM EDT 
P2istheName
P2istheName/YouTube

YouTuber P2istheName, whose legal name is Philip Enewally, has died at the age of 26. According to TMZ, he was found in a Los Angeles mailroom, but further details are not yet available, with a coroner’s investigation ongoing. TMZ spoke to a relative of Enewally, who confirmed the tragic news and asked for the public to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve. Enewally had been posting to YouTube for eight years, focusing on video game content involving games like NBA 2K and Fortnite, amassing almost 4 million followers in that time. He also had a production company, Iced Entertainment, and his own clothing line. Just three weeks ago, he uploaded a video explaining that he was moving from his hometown of Los Angeles to Atlanta because he felt that he was in a place to meet new people and live somewhere new.

Could Banning Pornhub Be Canada’s ‘Nuke’ in the Trade War?
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 03.15.25 5:33PM EDT 
In this photo illustration, the age-restriction warning screen of the website PornHub is displayed on a digital screen, on January 16, 2025 in London, England.
Could Canada win the trade war by banning PornHub? LEON NEAL/Getty Images

Some Canadians are proposing a radical response to the country’s trade war with the U.S.: Eliminate Americans’ access to the popular porn website Pornhub. The idea is picking up steam after Instagram comedian Matthew Puzhitsky went viral earlier this month for a sketch where he played a Canuck politician proposing it as a response to Donald Trump’s tariffs. “You’re telling me we had a nuke this whole time and no one told me about it?” the character says after learning that the company is Canadian-owned. Pornhub is the most popular porn website in the world, with over 5 billion monthly visits, according to Statista. “If Canada could ban Pornhub in the States, we win the trade war,” Puzhitsky, a Toronto-based stand-up comic, told The New York Post. In the comments below the sketch, many Instagram users thought it could seriously work. However, it’s unclear if the Canadian government could—or should—ban an entire country from accessing a privately-owned site. But the site itself has already blocked access in 17 U.S. states as a response to age-verification laws. As some on social media have noted, though, a VPN would allow anyone to get around the ban by masking their location.

