Viral Clip Shows NYC ‘Karen’ Allegedly Trying to Take Black Man’s CitiBike
A video of a white woman allegedly attempting to steal a CitiBike from a Black man has raked in millions of views on social media. In the clip posted online Saturday, a woman wearing an NYC Health & Hospitals uniform yells for help while trying to pull a bike away from a man. “Please, help me, help!” she yells to anyone nearby. The woman yanks the bike from the man, but he and his friends try to explain that he’d already rented the bike through his bike-share account. The woman claims the men are “hurting my fetus, my unborn child” and gets upset as bystanders gather. “Stop fake crying,” one of the men tells her. NYC Health & Hospitals at Bellevue released a statement Sunday, saying it was aware of the incident involving one of its employees. “NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue is committed to providing the highest quality of care to all New Yorkers with dignity, cultural sensitivity and compassion,” the statement read.