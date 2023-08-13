Viral ‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Apologizes in Emotional New Video

Tiffany Gomas, the 38-year-old woman whose American Airlines meltdown went mega-viral, has issued an emotional apology in which she expressed remorse for her behavior. Gomas famously exited a flight in hysterics while shouting “that motherfucker back there is not real.” Introducing herself in an apology video as “the crazy plane lady,” a nickname she said “is completely warranted,” Gomas told TMZ that “Distressed or not I should’ve been in control of my emotions and that was not the case. My use of profanity was completely unnecessary and I want to apologize to everyone on that plane, especially those that had children aboard.” Fighting through tears, she added, “While it has been really comical for everyone and I have highly enjoyed so many of the memes, on the flip side it is very invasive and unkind and I don’t know what I would do without the love and support of my friends and family.” Gomas said she hopes to “use this experience and do a little bit of good in the world and that is what I intend to do. I hope that you guys can accept my apology and I can begin to move on with my life.”
