Viral Dancing TikTok Doc Jason Campbell Is Actually a Creep, Lawsuit Claims
BAD MEDICINE
Jason Campbell, dubbed the TikTok Doc after going viral for posting videos dancing in his scrubs, once crept up behind a social worker and forcibly pressed his erection into her back, according to a $45 million lawsuit filed in federal court in Portland, Oregon. The woman alleges that on March 12, Campbell sneaked into her office and touched her without her consent. “Plaintiff was terrified and yelled at Dr. Campbell to leave,” the suit says. “Plaintiff followed up with a written message, ‘Don’t EVER surprise me by getting in my physical space.’” The lawsuit also says that Campbell then pseudo-apologized in a text message, saying, “I should’ve asked. I’m sorry,” according to the suit and a screenshot of the text exchange. An investigation by the Oregon Health & Science University launched last year concluded that Campbell had violated the group’s harassment policy and code of conduct through sending inappropriate messages, including a photo of his erection through his scrub pants. It is unclear what disciplinary measures were taken at the time, but Campbell no longer works for the group. Campbell, who has been featured on Good Morning America and other news programs dancing in his scrubs, has garnered millions of followers on social media through his viral dance videos posted on TikTok.