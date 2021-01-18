Viral ‘Dreams’ Skateboarder, AKA Nathan Apodaca, Joins Biden’s Inauguration Parade
WHY NOT?
If you hear champagne bottles popping in the distance, don’t be alarmed—it’s probably Ocean Spray’s marketing team. Viral skateboarder Nathan Apodaca, AKA Doggface, has accepted an invitation to join Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration parade, per TMZ, and has already filmed something inspired by his dreamy TikTok video.
Last fall, Apodaca managed to launch “Dreams” back into music charts, including Billboard’s streaming Top 10, after he posted a video of himself skateboarding down a highway in Idaho and serenely chugging a big bottle of Ocean Spray. Biden’s team appreciated the way Apodaca was able to uplift so many during the pandemic, TMZ reports, as well as his humble response to the fanfare his video eventually received. (As the video surged, fans discovered that Apodaca was living in an RV without running water; between their donations and a highly successful line of merchandise, Apodaca was able to buy a home with cash last November, after also receiving a pick-up truck from Ocean Spray.) TMZ reports that Apodaca has already filmed something for the virtual fête, which will of course incorporate skateboarding and, we can only hope, even more of those good vibes we desperately need.