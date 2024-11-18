Duct-Taped Banana on Sale for $1.5M But Comes With a Catch

Passing actress Rebecca Hall “regrets” condemning Woody Allen, she said in a new profile for The Guardian. “I don’t think it’s the responsibility of his actors to speak to that situation,” Hall told the magazine, so “I kind of regret making that statement.” Allen gave Hall the role that catapulted her career, in 2008’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona. But in 2018, she took to social media to share that she’d donated her salary on her last film with Allen, 2019’s A Rainy Day in New York, to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, and regretted that working with the director again “made another woman feel silenced and dismissed.” Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow had just resurfaced her accusations of sexual abuse at the hands of her father, prompting several stars to condemn the director or be side-eyed for working with him. Hall told The Guardian, “It just became, ‘another person denounces Woody Allen and regrets working with him, which is not what I said actually. I don’t regret working with him. He gave me a great job opportunity and he was kind to me.” She added, “I don’t think that we should be the ones who are doing judge and jury on this.”
