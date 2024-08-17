Viral Kiss Between MMA Fighters Sparks Outrage Online
‘CROSSED THE LINE’
A viral kiss between two MMA fighters have fans divided online about how the incident should be handled. Brazilian grappler Gabi Garcia, who is female, will face off against Australian grappler and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Craig Jones, who is male, in an inter-gender match on Saturday as part of the Craig Jones Invitational in Las Vegas. But during their weigh-in on Thursday, Jones shocked Garcia and fans alike when he forcibly planted a kiss on her. The moment was caught on video, and Garcia can be heard telling Jones that he “crossed the line.” Online, social media commentators also shared that sentiment. “And that ladies and gentlemen is sexual harassment but because it’s Gabi Garcia no one cares,” wrote one social media commentator on X who describes themselves as an MMA “fanatic.” Yet others seemed to think it was all a ploy to promote the match after Craig announced that the fight was “off” then later announced it was back on. Another commentator added, “Is this all PR or went too far..!?!” Time will tell which one of them comes out on top.