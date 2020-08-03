Viral Obituary Blames Texas Man’s COVID-19 Death on Trump, Politicians Who Didn’t Take Pandemic ‘Seriously’

Read it at Snopes
The obituary of a Texas man went viral for placing the blame for his coronavirus-related death squarely on the shoulders of President Trump and other politicians who downplayed the pandemic. David W. Nagy died at 79 on July 22 after battling coronavirus. An image of his obituary, published in the Jefferson Jimplecute by his wife Stacey Nagy, circulated on social media. “Family members believe David’s death was needless,” the obituary reads. “They blame his death and the deaths of all the other innocent people, on [President Donald] Trump, [Texas Gov. Greg] Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives.” The obituary slammed those who refuse to wear masks, and called for “Karma to find you all.”