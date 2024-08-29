Viral Olympic Rugby Player Scores ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’ Cover
COVER GIRL
Ilona Maher has gone from viral Team USA rugby star to Sports Illustrated model, posing for the magazine’s 2024 “Swimsuit Issue.” Her cover, unveiled Wednesday, shows the 5’10’’ athlete in a brown two-piece swimsuit; other photos from her shoot show her posing with a rugby ball (naturally) and her Olympic bronze medal—while topless. “Ilona is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human,” the magazine’s editor-in-chief, MJ Day, said. In her interview with the magazine, Maher talked about all things rugby, pay disparity in sports and body positivity—a topic she addressed in TikTok videos shared during the 2024 Paris Games (as well as other popular content documenting her day-to-day life in the Olympic Village). She also touched on politics, offering an endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris: “I think it's going to be cool because there is an opportunity to have female representation and to change this country in a way that I think will benefit us,” Maher said.