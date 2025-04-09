Cheat Sheet
1

Viral Post Shows Trump’s Dramatic Mar-a-Lago Makeover of the Oval Office

GOLDEN AGE
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.09.25 9:38AM EDT 
President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025, along with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A viral post offering a side-by-side comparison of the Oval Office under President Donald Trump versus former President Joe Biden has thrown Trump’s obsession with gold accents into sharp focus. AP reporter Michelle Price posted a photo to the social media platform X of Biden’s relatively sober Oval Office: five presidential portraits around the marble fireplace, simple frames, greenery on the mantle, tasteful white crown molding on the ceiling, a bare patch of wall to provide balance. By contrast, a photo from Trump’s meeting Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals a maximalist aesthetic that critics quickly dubbed “Russian oligarch style." Gold accents have been added to the fireplace, crown molding and walls, which are stuffed with paintings—most of them new—held in intricately carved frames. Trump also brought in gaudy end tables with gold eagle stands, six golden cups and trophies lining the mantle, and new lamps and coffee tables with gold accents. “Tacky as hell,” one social media user commented. “It looks cheap honestly.” Another wrote, “Russian oligarch décor 101.” On the plus side, a bust of Martin Luther King Jr., which Biden had also displayed, remained mercifully devoid of gold leaf.

2
Angelica Huston Reveals Secret Cancer Battle
HEALTH ISSUE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.09.25 10:10AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Anjelica Huston attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the launch of Sofia Coppola Archive: 1999-2023 at Chateau Marmont on September 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Anjelica Huston attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the launch of Sofia Coppola Archive: 1999-2023 at Chateau Marmont on September 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Hollywood legend, Anjelica Huston, opened up about her battle with cancer for the first time in an interview with People. The actress revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer right after the release of her movie John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum in 2019. “That was a very serious moment for me. I managed to survive it, and I’m proud of myself,” she told People. “It’s not something that came lightly,” she said of her diagnosis, which she still wants to keep private. “It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn’t do, of places I shouldn’t go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things.” After hitting the four-year-mark, the 73-year-old claims that she feels like she is “in the clear.” She told the outlet that she is proud of herself and acknowledges how lucky she’s been to have “wonderful” doctors. To celebrate when she finally found out that she was cancer free four years ago, Huston “just walked in my garden and smelled the roses and thought how clever I was.”

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

3
The Early Signs These Democrats Are Running For President in 2028
POWER PLAYS
Chris Cillizza
Published 04.09.25 10:06AM EDT 
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden clap as other candidates take the stage ahead of the second round of the second Democratic primary debate during the 2020 presidential campaign season on July 31, 2019.
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden clap as other candidates take the stage ahead of the second round of the second Democratic primary debate during the 2020 presidential campaign season on July 31, 2019. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The 2028 presidential election is 1,308 days from now. Which is a long time, but here’s the thing: Democratic candidates who are interested in running for president in 2028 are already making moves to jockey for position in the early stages of the race. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is hosting a podcast in which he talks to people with whom he disagrees, while Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came to DC last week to deliver an address on bipartisanship and the lessons she’s learned governing a swing state. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has ruled out running for the Senate in Michigan in 2026 even while noting—wink, wink, nudge, nudge—that he isn’t done with politics, and former Vice President Kamala Harris re-emerged from a self-imposed political silence last week to blast President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. But how are these likely-candidates faring in a field that will certainly grow more crowded over time? It’s never too soon to rank their prospects. Click through to see the current standings—with some wildcards in the mix, of course.

Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza's Substack and YouTube channel.

4
Trump’s DOJ: Pardoned J6 Rioters Should Get Their Money Back for Capitol Damage
RESTITUTION RESTITUTION
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 04.09.25 6:53AM EDT 
US President Donald Trump's supporters gather outside the Capitol building.
US President Donald Trump's supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Anadolu/Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s DOJ said Tuesday that pardoned Jan. 6 rioters should be reimbursed for the restitution they paid to Congress for damage inflicted on the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department’s position came in response to a request by defendant Stacy Hager who wants to be reimbursed for the $500 in restitution he paid to the Architect of the Capitol—the congressional office responsible for the building’s upkeep—following his conviction on misdemeanor charges. “The government agrees that Hager is entitled to the return of those funds,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Dreher wrote. On his first day in office, Trump pardoned some 1,500 people convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Many been ordered to pay restitution, in amounts ranging from $500 to $2,000. The Trump administration could also reimburse J6 defendants whose cases were still under appeal at the time clemency was granted, Politico reported.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

5
‘White Lotus’ Star Calls Out ‘Ridiculous’ Duke Backlash
NOT BOTHERED
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 04.09.25 3:00AM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 11:12PM EDT 
Jason Isaacs attends HBO's "The White Lotus" Season 3 Finale Event at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, California on April 06, 2025.
Jason Isaacs attends HBO's "The White Lotus" Season 3 Finale Event at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, California on April 06, 2025. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Jason Isaacs addressed the qualms raised by Duke University after its merchandise was “mistakenly” used in season three of The White Lotus, deeming the whole ordeal “fanciful and ridiculous.” After then donning a Duke shirt with the school’s mascot on the front at a Season 3 finale party Sunday, Isaacs appeared to take a dig at the whole situation. “I found the whole thing faintly amusing,” Isaacs, who starred in the recent installment of the HBO hit series as Timothy Ratliff, said in an April 8 episode of the Prestige Junkie podcast. “I don’t like anyone getting upset about anything, but clearly it was just someone fancy seeing their name online and in some department wanting to go viral. Their real life alumni are such a rogues gallery, many of them. The notion that this rather spiritually enlightened character on television caused them any trouble is fanciful and ridiculous.” In a statement last month, Duke criticized The White Lotus for using its “brand without permission” and in a way “that is troubling, does not reflect our values … and simply goes too far.” The university’s merchandise was sported by Isaacs’ character during a particularly harrowing scene where he contemplates suicide.

6
Trump Isn’t Even Bothering to Call World Leaders Back on Tariffs
NOT AVAILABLE
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 04.09.25 3:06AM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 10:08PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 8, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 8, 2025. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s voicemail is full. Despite Trump’s suggestions that he may work with countries on deals to reduce his administration’s controversial tariffs, a report from Politico suggests many world leaders have been left waiting by the phone. The Philippines and the U.K. were among those left hanging, according to the report, while an official from another unnamed country said Trump aides had left them high and dry. “Many of us have already written to them asking for meetings,” said an official from the Philippines. “We are all waiting for the reply.” It comes as Trump boasted on Tuesday night that “these countries are calling us up kissing my a--.” Speaking at a dinner hosted by the National Republican Congressional Committee, the president added: “They are dying to make a deal,” while impersonating them. “‘Please, sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, sir.‘” Despite officials calling out the Trump administration’s lack of communication, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “The president will talk to any country that picks up the phone to call and I can tell you, the phones have been ringing off the hook wanting to talk to this administration,” Leavitt said at a press conference on Tuesday.

7
Second MLB Star Dies in Horrifying Night Club Collapse
'HIS LEGACY WILL REMAIN'
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.08.25 7:16PM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 7:14PM EDT 
Tony Blanco of the Washington Nationals poses for a portrait in 2005.
Tony Blanco of the Washington Nationals poses for a portrait in 2005. Tony Firriolo/MLB via Getty Images

A second former major league baseball star has been confirmed dead following a nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic Tuesday morning. The Dominican Republic Ministry of Sports and Recreation confirmed the death of former first baseman Tony Blanco, 43, on X, writing: “We deeply regret the passing of former Major Leaguer, Tony Blanco. His legacy will remain in the history of national baseball.” Blanco played in the minor leagues with the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds, reaching the majors in 2005 with the Washington Nationals. He continued his career in Japan’s Nippon Baseball League for eight seasons, playing for the Orix Buffaloes, Chunichi Dragons, and Yokohama Bay Stars. He wrapped up his baseball career playing for the Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League, before retiring in 2017. Blanco’s son, Tony Blanco Jr., followed his father’s footsteps in the sport and is currently a Pittsburg Pirates prospect. Octavio Otel was the first former MLB star reported dead after the roof collapse at the Jet Set club. Former MLB player Esteban Germán, who played for the Texas Rangers, was also at the club, but left shortly before the collapse. According to Dominican Republic police, at least 66 deaths have been confirmed so far as rescue teams continue to search through the rubble.

8
‘White Lotus’ Creator Confirms Why Woody Harrelson Turned Down Role
MISSED THE BOAT
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 04.08.25 5:49PM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 5:48PM EDT 

The White Lotus creator Mike White is shedding more light on the scheduling conflict that prevented Woody Harrelson from appearing on Season 3 of the hit HBO show. On Tuesday’s The Howard Stern Show, Stern asked White about what happened after The Hollywood Reporter revealed the actor was in final talks to appear on the show. “We were going to Bangkok at the very end” of shooting, White said, and Harrelson “only had to work like two weeks or something—and our schedule kept changing, our shoot extended, there was weather stuff, and all that,” leading to the “family vacation” conflict Harrelson previously cited as the reason he missed the boat to the third season’s fictional Thailand resort. While the original report cited sources that claimed Harrelson had been trying to increase his pay before dropping out, his reps told The Daily Beast that his leaving the show “wasn’t about money.” White said Harrelson’s conflict was “very White Lotus bougie,” because he had pre-planned “a huge destination birthday somewhere in Europe or something.” In the end, White said, “All his friends had already bought tickets and were coming, and so it just no longer seemed feasible” for Harrelson to appear on the show. White also confirmed that he had only considered Harrelson to play Sam Rockwell’s character Frank—and not Walton Goggins’ larger role as Rick.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
Reality Star Reveals Sister’s Death From Accidental Overdose
ANOTHER FAMILY TRAGEDY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.08.25 5:57PM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 4:42PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 04: Jackie Siegel attends "Right Before I Go" One Night Only Benefit Performance at Town Hall on December 4, 2017 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 04: Jackie Siegel attends "Right Before I Go" One Night Only Benefit Performance at Town Hall on December 4, 2017 in New York City. Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Queen of Versailles star Jackie Siegel revealed Tuesday that she lost her sister to an accidental drug overdose just days after her husband died, TMZ reported. Her sister, Jessica Mallery, 43, apparently died on Monday after using cocaine laced with fentanyl. Siegel told TMZ that her sister’s death “is another stark reminder of the drug epidemic and fentanyl crisis plaguing our country—and the urgent need to address substance abuse in order to save lives.” The reality television star’s husband, David Siegel, died Saturday morning at the age of 89. Siegel said that her “world was shattered again” on Monday when her sister died unexpectedly, “to a scourge we as a family know all too well—accidental drug overdose.” Back in 2015, Jackie Siegel lost her daughter Victoria to a drug overdose incident when she was only 18 years old. The Queen of Versailles is a 2012 documentary that chronicles Siegel and her timeshare millionaire husband, David Siegel, attempting to build one of the largest and most expensive private residences in the U.S.

10
Social Security Cuts Leave Millions Facing 40-Mile Drives
DISCONNECTED
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.08.25 3:13PM EDT 
Map showing where in the US Seniors Must Travel Over 45 Miles to Access Their Nearest Social Security Field Office
cbpp.org

Millions of seniors will soon be forced to drive hours to access their Social Security benefits as the Trump administration moves to eliminate phone services, a new analysis shows. Starting April 14, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will require applicants for retirement benefits and those updating direct deposit info to either apply online or visit a field office in person. Phone options—used by more than 4 in 10 retirees applying for benefits, according to SSA data—will no longer be available. But nearly 6 million seniors live more than 46.6 miles roundtrip from a field office—twice the average distance an elderly person travels in a day—according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Some benefits, such as survivors’ claims, can’t be filed online—making an in-person visit the only option for grieving families. Rural residents face the steepest barriers. In Alaska, 46 percent of seniors live beyond the 46.6-mile threshold, and about 60,000 people statewide lack internet access altogether. Some will have to trek hundreds of miles to the nearest office. At the same time, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is expected to close down dozens of Social Security offices this year as part of the billionaire’s cost-cutting rampage. The senior adviser to President Donald Trump has spread baseless conspiracy theories about the agency, alleging widespread fraud and describing the program as “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time,” even as the president has promised to protect Social Security.

