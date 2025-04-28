Viral TikTok Star, 2, Dies as Family Slams ‘Hurtful’ Claim by Cops

Bestselling German novelist Alexandra Fröhlich, 58, was shot dead on her houseboat Tuesday. Local authorities said that the author was attacked in her houseboat on the Holzhafen bank of the Elbe River in Hamburg early Tuesday morning. “After evaluating traces and evidence, the investigating authorities now believe that the woman died as a result of violence,” a police spokesperson told local media. Police said that Fröhlich, a mother-of-three, was discovered by her son. She originally started out as a journalist in Ukraine and founded a women’s magazine in Kyiv. Her career as a novelist began in 2012 when she released her bestselling debut novel My Russian Mother-in-Law and Other Catastrophes, which she said was based on her experience being married to a Russian. She then published another successful novel in 2016 titled Death is a Certainty, as well as Skeletons in the Closet in 2019. Authorities are still looking for witnesses who might have seen any suspicious activity around the houseboat. Local media also reported that divers were deployed in the river, presumably to find the murder weapon. The police have not yet announced any suspects.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Bestselling Novelist, 58, Shot Dead on HouseboatHORRIFIC CRIMEOfficials said that her body was discovered by her son.
- 2When Christie Brinkley Knew It Was Over With Billy JoelBREAKING POINTThe 71-year-old model is opening up about what doomed her marriage to the “Piano Man” singer.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 3NFL Star Fires Back After Backlash to Hanging Out With TrumpSAQUON SNAPSThe Eagles running back told his followers to “get out of my mentions with all this politics.”
- 4TikTok Star, 2, Dies as Family Slams ‘Hurtful’ Claim by CopsNO RESTRAINTThe family is outraged at claims that Preston wasn’t properly restrained in his child safety seat.
Shop with ScoutedThis Antioxidant Self-Tanner Is the Ultimate Glow GetterVACATION IN A BOTTLE?Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse contains a bevy of skin-loving ingredients for an instant tan and glowing skin.
- 5Mt. Fuji Hiker Rescued Twice After Returning for Lost PhoneHIGHS AND LOWSThe hapless climber left his device on the mountain—and made it everyone else’s problem.
- 6WATCH: See the Exact Moment Europe Goes Dark During BlackoutLIGHTS OUTAll activity came to a screeching halt as Spain, Portugal, and parts of France experienced a massive blackout.
- 7Tennis Coach Says Driverless Taxi Took Off With His StuffAUTO-ABSCONDEDDan Linley is suing Waymo after one of the company’s driverless cars sped off with his expensive equipment locked in the trunk.
- 8AI Whiz Sam Altman Considered White House Bid, Ex ClaimsALT PRESIDENT“I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna run. I think I can win,” Altman’s ex-boyfriend claims the billionaire told him.
Shop with ScoutedThis AI-Powered Smart Bike Is Engineered to Get You Fit FastRIDE ONThe Carol Bike uses AI personalization technology to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible.
- 9Kim K's Alleged ‘Grandpa Robbers’ Go on Trial Over HeistVETERANSThe reality star has said she thought she would be killed during the 2016 robbery.
- 10Russia Baits Ukraine With Another Phony Ceasefire ProposalVLADIMIR, STOP!The Kremlin called for a three-day truce to commemorate the end of World War 2.
Christie Brinkley once thought Billy Joel was her soulmate. But in her new book, Uptown Girl, the 71-year-old model reveals how his battles with alcohol ultimately shattered that dream—and their marriage. “The drinking was bigger than the both of us. Booze was the other woman and it was beginning to seem that he preferred to be with her rather than me,” she writes in the memoir, named after Joel’s 1983 hit inspired by her, according to Page Six. Brinkley recalls how the singer would disappear on drunken benders during their marriage, which lasted from 1985 to 1994. In one episode, Joel left their daughter Alexa Ray’s fifth birthday party and disappeared for two days, leaving Brinkley with anxious “visions of his car wrapped around a tree” and a “panic I couldn’t shake.” The breaking point came when Joel hosted his band for a rehearsal at their East Hamptons home—then drunkenly accused them of stealing his pasta, even though he had eaten it himself. Brinkley asked Joel for a divorce the next day. “He was acting delusional in a way I’d never seen before,” she said. Despite everything, the exes have stayed friends, and Brinkley said Joel—who has since said he’s stopped drinking—encouraged her to tell her story. “If there wasn’t that issue...” she told Page Six, “I do think that we were probably really soulmates, it was an amazing time of my life.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
With so many different sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley defended his golf outing with President Donald Trump one day before his team’s White House visit to celebrate their Super Bowl win. He wrote on X Monday: “lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.” The pair were spotted at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey Sunday, the president telling reporters “what a nice guy” Barkley was. The NFL star added on X that he recently golfed with former president Barack Obama, and that people should “get out of my mentions with all this politics.” Social media posts showed Barkley and Trump surrounded by "Make America Great Again" hats at the golf club. Barkley was also invited to the JP Morgan Tech 100 summit back in February and snapped photos with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The Eagles are set to visit the White House Monday after bringing home the Super Bowl trophy earlier this year. But Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said the celebratory visit was “optional.” After their first Super Bowl win in 2018, Trump refused to invite the team to the White House, falsely stating that they took a knee during the national anthem.
Viral TikTok Star, 2, Dies as Family Slams ‘Hurtful’ Claim by Cops
Two-year-old TikTok star Preston Ordone died after his family’s truck crashed into a tree Thursday. Preston and his parents, Katelynn and Jaelen Ordone, were coming back from a doctor’s appointment in Covington, Louisiana, when their truck “veered off the roadway to the right and struck a tree,” said Louisiana State Police. According to local authorities, Preston was “improperly restrained in a child safety seat.” Preston’s grandfather, Glen Norris, denies these claims, calling the police statement “hurtful and painful.” Family members of the family shared a video on Katelynn’s Instagram page Sunday with more details on the crash, revealing that both parents were “severely injured.” They said that Katelynn “walked for the first time today” after breaking multiple bones and getting a concussion, and Jaelen had an emergency surgery on one of his legs. The Ordone’s daughter Paisley was at school at the time of the incident. Preston was known as the “okay baby” to Katelynn’s over 400,000 TikTok followers, going viral for saying “okay” to his parents before disobeying them. The family set up a GoFundMe page that has already amassed over $30,000.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
You already know that using a natural-looking self-tanner is the best way to achieve a healthy-looking tan without exposing yourself to cancerous (and age-accelerating) damage from the sun’s rays, but applying sunless tanning products also serve a number of off-label uses like concealing cellulite, scars, and bruises as well. Heck, you can even create a subtle contour with the right facial self-tanner (not recommended for beginners, though).
Unfortunately, UV-free self-tanning formulas are often drying to the skin, which means you have to sacrifice hydration for a vacation-worthy glow. I should know—I’m a recovering spray tan addict and have tried every at-home self-tanning solution under the sun. The good news? Coco & Eve is making this self-tanning pain point a thing of the past with its new Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.
The formula is infused with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and coconut extract, to lock in hydration and antioxidant-enriched DHA for free radical protection and a natural-looking (and buildable) wash of color. Unlike many self-tanners, this easy-to-apply mousse is formulated with express tanning technology, allowing you to achieve a fast-developing tan with a brown (not orange) base. And, despite being quick to develop, thanks to its hydrating properties, it’s also long-lasting—you can expect to keep your tan intact for five to seven days. (If you’re looking for a gradual self-tanning formula, the brand’s Sun-Kissed Gradual Tanning Lotion is second-to-none.)
Best of all? It doesn’t smell terrible—seriously. The Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse is fragranced with a blend of coconut milk, mango, pineapple, vanilla, toffee, and sandalwood. If you’ve been looking for a foolproof sunless tanner with skincare benefits to boot, look no further than Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.
A mountain climber had to be rescued from Mt. Fuji twice in the space of a week after he returned to the same spot days later to retrieve his lost phone. The 27-year-old mountaineer, a Chinese college student living in Japan, first made the ascent on Tuesday but had to be rescued from the 12,000-foot peak after losing his crampons—a spiked device attached to the bottom of climbing shoes which allows for better traction. But on Friday, just days after being airlifted from the summit, the hapless climber returned to Mt. Fuji in a vain attempt to recover a backpack containing some of his lost belongings, including his phone—and had to be rescued again. After scaling 9,842 feet, the climber developed altitude sickness, and was once again airlifted back to safety. It is unknown whether he recovered his lost phone. Due to harsh weather conditions, people are discouraged from scaling Mt. Fuji outside of the official climbing season, which runs from July to September. It now costs 4,000 yen ($28) to scale the mountain after a tourist tax was implemented in 2024, and the mountain is limited to 4,000 visitors a day.
This is the exact moment a massive blackout hit Spain Monday, bringing life, and Coco Gauff’s post-game interview, to a screeching halt. The power outage, which also affected parts of Portugal and the south of France, caused airports, trains, and other infrastructure to shut down. Gauff was giving an interview after winning her third match of the day at the 2025 Madrid Open when her mic suddenly cut out. The tennis champion looked around visibly confused as the stadium shut down. Although Gauff finished her last game before the outage, several other ongoing matches had to be suspended for the day. Banks and schools were also forced to shut down, crosswalk signals and traffic lights were not functioning, and hospitals had to run on generators. Many tried to get groceries and withdraw money before nightfall. According to the national energy supplier of Portugal, E-Redes, the outage was “due to a problem in the European electricity grid.” Red Eléctrica, a Spanish power distributor, assured that voltage was slowly returning to some of the Iberian Peninsula. It estimated that it would take around six to 10 hours to fully restore power to both Spain and Portugal.
A San Francisco tennis coach says a driverless taxi took off with his expensive equipment still inside—and he still hasn’t gotten it back two months later. On Feb. 7, Dan Linley was dropped off at Golden Gate Park by a Waymo robotaxi, but when he tried to open the trunk to retrieve his tennis rackets and other equipment, it wouldn’t budge. “So I called customer service to see if someone could open the car remotely for me,” Linley told NBC News. “A guy picked up the phone, he was very very nice, and in the middle of him trying to open up the trunk, the car drove away.” Expecting a quick return of his belongings, Linley said they instead vanished without a trace, leaving him unable to teach tennis lessons. And despite repeatedly asking Waymo to either return his gear or reimburse him, he said neither has happened. “It’s unacceptable,” Linley told The San Francisco Standard. “I don’t know how they can’t find this stuff. It didn’t just drive into a black hole.” He is now suing Waymo, seeking $12,500 in damages. Alphabet-owned Waymo, which debuted its driverless Jaguars for public use in San Francisco in 2022, operates a fleet of around 1,000 across California, according to the San Francisco Examiner.
Sam Altman considered running for president of the United States, according to claims from his ex-boyfriend to be published in a new book. After the OpenAI boss panned a long-considered bid to become Governor of California, he grew more and more interested in running the White House, despite pushback from fellow business minds in the private sector, according to Vanity Fair. Author Keach Hagey has now revealed in her forthcoming book, The Optimist, that Altman turned his ambition to the presidency in 2016, as Hillary Clinton battled with Donald Trump. “‘If she doesn’t get it, and Trump does, I can’t have that again. I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna run. I think I can win,’” his high school boyfriend Nathan Watters recalled him saying over lunch in San Francisco. “I’m sure he did think he could win.” Vanity Fair reported that Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, disputed even saying this—and denies ever wanting to run for president. The Daily Beast has reached out to Altman for comment.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”
Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.
So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.
“Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!
Ten people accused of robbing Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in October 2016 went on trial Monday in Paris. Prosecutors say a group of veteran criminals—some of whom are now in their 70s—masterminded a plan to break into the luxury apartment Kardashian was renting for Paris Fashion Week. The “grandpa robbers,” as they have been nicknamed, stormed the building dressed in police uniforms and forced the night guard to take them to Kardashian’s apartment, where they tied up the reality TV star, gagged her, and robbed her at gunpoint of nearly $9 million worth of jewelry. Minutes later they fled on foot and by bicycle. Police never recovered most of the jewelry, but they found DNA on the zip ties that were used to bind Kardashian’s hands and feet. The mother of four told David Letterman during an emotional interview in 2020 that she thought she would be raped and killed during the attack. Nine men and one woman are being tried for armed robbery, kidnapping, and aiding and abetting the robbery, including one who was the brother of Kardashian’s driver during her 2016 visit. Kardashian’s lawyer said she plans to personally testify during the trial, which is scheduled to last until the end of May. Another suspect in the case unexpectedly died in March.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a three-day “humanitarian” ceasefire in Ukraine next month to commemorate 80 years since the end of World War II. The truce will last from May 8 to May 11, the Kremlin said Monday, during which time “all military actions will cease. Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example.” The Kremlin further threatened retaliation if Kyiv were to violate the terms. It comes just days after President Donald Trump begged Putin to “STOP!” and sign a peace treaty nearly 100 days after bragging he could end the conflict in Ukraine on “Day 1” of his presidency. “Maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last week after the penny finally appeared to drop. Ukraine, meanwhile, has rejected the truce and questioned why Moscow “does not instead declare a “full and comprehensive ceasefire,” instead dismissing it as a propaganda exercise. Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of violating an Easter truce nearly 3,000 times, while an earlier partial ceasefire was broken after Moscow forces repeatedly bombed Ukrainian infrastructure. Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week threatened to walk away from peace talks if progress is not made soon.