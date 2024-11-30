Viral ‘Trump Dance’ Flash Mob Takes Over NYC’s MAGA Borough

Around 200 of President-elect Donald Trump’s Staten Island supporters took a break from Black Friday shopping to bust some moves.

In social media clips circulating on X, attendees of a “Trump dance” flash mob can be seen happily mouthing along to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” while mimicking Trump’s signature closed-fist shimmy.

There was a “Trump Dance Flash Mob in Staten Island today. There were prizes and they were sending the dance “that’s sweeping the nation” to Trump. Shhhhh. Don’t tell them what the words mean pic.twitter.com/eHGoxBtfcp — Sandi Bachom 📹 (@sandibachom) November 30, 2024

The song and the dance became a staple at Trump’s presidential campaign rallies and have since “taken on a life of itself” following his sweeping win, said Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella in an interview with the New York Post. He added, “The dance says you don’t have to take yourself seriously all the time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And now it is “truly iconic,” said retired firefighter Jimmy Aylward, 59, who also attended the event. “I just want to see him get inaugurated.”

A flyer for the “huuuge” gathering urged people to come and “shake off your Thanksgiving turkey with the dance that’s sweeping the nation.” Held at the New York borough’s Midland Beach Splaza, some participants with the best moves were awarded garbage can trophies—a reference to President Joe Biden calling Trump’s fan base “garbage,”—while others simply relished the moment while decked out in MAGA gear.

“I think anything he does has gone viral,” another supporter told the New York Post about the signature dance.

Trump won nearly two-thirds of the Staten Island vote in the election, his largest margin of victory in the borough out of his three presidential campaigns, reported Staten Island Live.

Getting in on the gag, Trump posted an animated video of him popping out of a turkey and dancing in front of President Biden on Thanksgiving.