Viral Video of Women Being Paraded Naked and Groped Sparks Uproar in India
A video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob of young men in India has provoked widespread fury across the country after the disturbing clip went viral on Wednesday. The incident in the northeastern state of Manipur—which has been roiled by violence between members of the Meitei and the Kuki tribal communities for the last two months—happened on May 4. The footage shows the women being dragged by the men and groped, and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum alleges that they were also gang raped. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first public comments about the bloodshed in Manipur on Thursday amid national outrage over the viral video, saying the clip “shamed India.” He added that “no guilty party will be spared.”