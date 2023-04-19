CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Viral Video Shows FDNY Robot Dog Lying Down on the Job
ROLL OVER
A video of one of the New York City Fire Department’s $75,000 automated Dalmatians falling over while inspecting the ruins of a toppled parking garage has racked up hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter. The clip shows the mechanical canine attempting to scale a slab of concrete at what used to be a four-story parking deck that partially caved in Monday afternoon and killed one person. The remote-controlled rover slipped and dropped onto its side, and didn’t get up before the recording concluded. The FDNY did not immediately respond to questions about whether the dog-droid had malfunctioned or sustained damage. The agency earlier touted the use of the controversial Boston Dynamics-built devices on social media.