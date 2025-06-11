Viral One-Hit Wonder Star Gets 30 Years for Killing Cousin

‘General Hospital’ and ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Dead at 86
SOAP ICON
Chris Robinson, who starred in the iconic soap operas General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful, has died. Robinson’s friend, actor MJ Allen, confirmed the news on Facebook, sharing that Robinson, 86, passed away in his sleep on Monday at his ranch near Sedona, Arizona, after experiencing heart failure for “some time.” Robinson starred as Dr. Rick Webber in over 1,000 episodes of General Hospital between 1978 to 1986, and returned for guest appearances in 2002 and 2013. He even continued to star in the series while incarcerated for federal income tax evasion in 1985, filming his scenes on nights and weekends through a work-release program. He later appeared in The Bold and the Beautiful from 1992 to 2005 as recurring character Jack Hamilton. His final role was in the 2022 film Just For a Week, in which he co-starred with Allen. Following the announcement from Allen, the official X account for General Hospital wrote that the show’s “enduring legacy owes a debt of gratitude to Chris Robinson and his portrayal of Dr. Rick Webber.” Robinson is survived by his wife, Jacquie Shane-Robinson, sons Shane, Coby, Christian, Taylor, Christopher, Christopher Lance, and Robb, and grandchildren Ivy, Ava, Davey, Brooks, and Knox.