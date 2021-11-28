Louis Vuitton Designer Virgil Abloh Dies After Secret Battle With Cancer
R.I.P.
The iconic founder of Off-White and Men’s Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh, passed away on Sunday after an arduous and private fight with cancer, reports Vogue. Abloh’s Instagram confirmed the devastating news and touted his talent and dedication to the fashion industry, which he heavily influenced. “For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture,” wrote the post on Abloh’s Instagram. “Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations. We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life.”