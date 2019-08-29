Virgina Roberts Giuffre Alleges Jeffrey Epstein Ordered Her to Massage Matt Groening's ‘Crusty’ Feet

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was a teenage victim of dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, claims she was ordered to give an in-flight foot massage to The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, but was repulsed by having to handle his ‘crusty’ toenails on Epstein’s private jet.

The allegation is contained in a memoir written by Roberts which is among newly unsealed court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

The memoir was submitted as part of a lawsuit that Roberts filed against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

The Mail says Giuffre describes an alleged 2001 encounter with Groening during a flight from Carmel, California, to Los Angeles.

Roberts wrote: “There was an unexpected visitor. Matt Groening, the producer of The Simpsons was catching a ride with us. I was so excited as I loved watching the show and acted like a star struck fan, asking him everything from his initial idea for creating the show to where he got his characters from.

“He told me it was all based on his own family make up but without the crazy father and son scenes of Homer’s hand around Bart’s throat.

“I was enjoying our conversation when Jeffrey insisted that I gave Matt a foot massage throughout the duration of the short flight. I never turned down a client but when I saw the shape of his feet, I nearly threw up at the thought of having to touch them.

“He had yellow crusty toenails that even someone with a chainsaw would’ve had troubles cutting through and then there was the fluffy balls of leftover pieces of sock wedged between he crevices of his sweaty toes, now that was the real icing on the cake for me.

“No way could I attempt this, I thought.

“Then I had an idea. I went to the back of the plane and rinsed a wash cloth in warm soapy water and returned for his dreaded foot massage but not before attempting to clean them first,” she said.

Roberts said Groening gave her a signed sketch of Homer and Bart Simpson.

“In return for my services Matt was kind enough to draw me two quick sketches on blank paper from his briefcase of my two favorite characters, Homer and Bart.

“I asked if he could make them out to my little brother and dad, the true fans of the family not missing an episode during dinner over the past 10 years or so.

“Next to the A-4 size drawing he was able to fit the quote ‘To my greatest fan from Matt Groening’ and their names next to it. I knew they’d absolutely love it and it was such a nice gesture his feet were no longer an issue as I laughed it off and even made a joke to the comedian about getting a pedicure before hitting L.A.’s beaches.”

A representative for Groening did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's inquiries on Wednesday, the publication said.