CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
6-Year-Old Brings Handgun to School
TERRIBLE
Read it at Virginian-Pilot
A 6-year-old student brought a handgun to class at an elementary school Thursday, according to Norfolk, Virginia police. The child’s mother has now been charged with allowing access to a loaded firearm by children, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Little Creek Elementary School did not discover the student was carrying a weapon until around 3:30 p.m., after which they called the police. The news comes a month after a 6-year-old boy brought a gun to school and shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, at a Virginia elementary school just over an hour away from Norfolk.