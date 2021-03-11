Anti-Vaxxer Hubby and Wife Charged After Boasting Online About Capitol Riot
AND... ANOTHER
A Virginia anti-vaxxer and her realtor husband have been hit with charges for taking part in the Jan. 6 sacking of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Jessica and Joshua Bustle were identified by tipsters who contacted the FBI with details of Facebook postings implicating themselves, according to a criminal complaint filed in D.C. federal court. In one post before the event, Jessica wrote, “We don’t win this thing sitting on the sidelines. Excited to stand for truth with my fellow patriots and freedom fighters in DC today. Lessss do this.” In a post after the riot, she wrote, “My husband and I spent the majority of our time at the Health Freedom Rally which was a couple of blocks over from the Trump Rally. When we finally decided to head over to the capitol we were let in...like literally, my husband and I just WALKED right in with tons of other people.”
In a complaint charging the pair with disorderly conduct and trespassing, FBI Special Agent John Nagashima said video showed the pair entering the building. Jessica was holding a sign which read in part, “VACCINE INJURY is the REAL PANDEMIC” and Joshua followed behind filming her. They remained in the Rotunda for several minutes, until law enforcement began forcing people out. In addition to social media, investigators used mobile phone data to place the pair inside the Capitol during the riot.