Virginia Beach Declares State of Emergency as Monster Tornado Rips Through Homes
TERRIFYING
A state of emergency was declared in Virginia Beach on Sunday night as a violent tornado barreled through the city, leaving between 50 and 100 homes damaged, authorities said. Alarming videos of the disaster shared on social media show homeowners sheltering inside as the twister swept through the coastal area, leaving mass devastation in its wake. In an emergency update, the City of Virginia Beach said a recreation center would be closed to the general public on Monday while it’s used to serve residents impacted by the tornado. City clean-up crews were scheduled to start removing debris from public roads at 8 a.m. The Virginia Beach Fire Department on Sunday night tweeted to say it was already “responding to calls for major storm damage to multiple homes.” No injuries have immediately been reported.