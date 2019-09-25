CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    LOOKING FOR CLUES

    VA Beach Shooter Probe: Did ‘Hostile’ Environment for Black Workers Set Off Gunman?

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Jonathan Drake/Reuters

    Investigators still searching for a motive in a deadly mass shooting that killed 12 people and injured four at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in May are focusing on whether the city had created a hostile environment for its black employees. The attack was carried out by DeWayne Craddock, 40, a black city engineer who had submitted his resignation only to return fully armed to carry out the massacre on both and black and white co-workers. Arnette Heintze, CEO of a private security management firm consulting on the probe, said reports of a hostile work environment have become a key focus of an independent investigation into the shooting. “These issues included allegations that African American employees were being treated differently; that they were often more subject to discipline than their counterparts, that they were less likely to be promoted than their counterparts,” Heintze said as he delivered a preliminary report Tuesday evening in the same building where the shooting occurred. “That these employees felt that they could not share their concerns with management for fear of retaliation.”

    Read it at NPR