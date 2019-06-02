Virginia Beach Gunman Gave Two Weeks’ Notice Hours Before Shooting Colleagues

The 40-year-old Virginia Beach civil engineer who shot and killed 12 people, including 11 colleagues, gave two weeks’ notice from his job hours before he opened fire in the building where he worked, officials said Sunday morning.

It was not immediately clear why DeWayne Craddock resigned from his post in the city’s Department of Public Utilities where he had worked for 15 years and what he wrote in his resignation email, which was sent to his chain of command Friday morning. Craddock had not gone to work that day, the authorities said.

Investigators were working to reconstruct how he spent his day before he arrived at the government complex around 4 p.m., armed with handguns he has purchased legally and opened fire.

At a press conference on Sunday morning,Virginia Beach city manager Dave Hansen said Craddock’s work performance was “satisfactory.”

“He was not terminated and he was not in the process of being terminated,” Hansen said, adding that he did not face any disciplinary measures before giving his notice.

“He was in good standing within his department,” Hansen said. “No issue of discipline ongoing.”

Virginia Beach Chief of Police James Cervera gave a detailed recreation of the incident and the complexity of the crime scene, calling the building a “honeycomb” in the way it was laid out, which he said made finding the shooter challenging.

Cervera said his officers, who were not equipped with body cameras, arrived at 4:08 p.m. and had engaged with the shooter within ten minutes. “The time of dispatch to custody was 36 minutes,” Cervera said, adding that his officers did administer first aid to Craddock once he had been shot but were unable to revive him.

Hansen said there would be a significant memorial service scheduled in the coming days.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.