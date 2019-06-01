Virginia Beach Shooter Used Two Legally Purchased Guns: ATF

The man who killed 12 people on Friday afternoon in Virginia Beach, Virginia, legally purchased the two guns used in the shooting, according to an official from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. ATF Special Agent in Charge Ashan M. Benedict told reporters on Saturday that the weapons used by 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock were purchase in 2016 and 2018, and “all indications are they were purchased legally.” Craddock, a public utilities employee who city officials said had worked with the city for 15 years, shot indiscriminately at his coworkers with two .45 caliber weapons, according to Benedict. He was still employed at the time to the shooting and did have a security pass, but was described as “disgruntled.” Authorities said law enforcement recovered additional weapons from the suspect's home. Details about those weapons were not made available.