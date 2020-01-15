Virginia Becomes Crucial 38th State to Pass the Equal Rights Amendment
The Virginia General Assembly passed the Equal Rights Amendment Wednesday, potentially pushing it past the threshold for inclusion in the U.S. Constitution. The amendment, first introduced to Congress in 1923, would make it illegal to discriminate on the basis of sex. Supporters have long called the ERA a necessary step to prevent discrimination and violence against women, while opponents claim it is redundant and could expand abortion rights. Opponents also note that only 35 of the 38 states needed to ratify the amendment passed it before a 1982 Congressional deadline, which they say renders the votes moot. The Justice Department released a decision saying as much last week. But supporters are expected to challenge that decision in court, and remained hopeful Wednesday that the amendment would be ratified. “It is our time, together, to embrace equal rights under the law for everyone,” Delegate Danica Roem, the first openly transgender member of the Virginia legislature, said before the vote. “There’s no time limit on equal rights.”