Virginia Catholic School Reels Over Snapchat Photo Showing Blackface and Slur

An all-girls Catholic School in Richmond, Virginia, was scrambling this week to address the fallout from a Snapchat post apparently depicting a white student in her plaid green school uniform wearing a blackface mask, captioned with the n-word.

The photo was reportedly first posted on Thursday, and Sister Cecilia Dwyer, the head administrator at Saint Gertrude High School, sent an email to parents and students notifying the community of “deeply troubling and racially insensitive imagery” involving “current students” and to announce the school was “looking into this matter” to determine who was involved.

A screenshot of the image had been shared more than 1,000 times on Twitter by Tuesday, after being posted by a woman who said she was a former student and claimed that the nearly 100-year-old school “didn’t do anything when I was a student and I had threatening and outright racist mail sent to my house.”

“Learn from your mistakes and punish this girl properly,” the poster, whose full name was not clear and who was not immediately available for comment, wrote.

Dwyer wrote that the “offensive and inappropriate content” of the post was a “clear violation not only of our school policies, but also the principles and values on which our school was founded.”

“At Saint Gertrude, it is our expectation that all members of the community embody the values and high moral character set forth by our Benedictine Order and our Catholic faith, including treating each member of our community with dignity and respect,” she added.

“I want to emphasize as strongly as possible that this type of behavior will not be tolerated at Saint Gertrude,” Dwyer continued, in her letter. “I ask that all parents discuss with their children the critical importance of respecting others, the dangers related to posting on social media, and the far-reaching consequences for both the perpetrator and those targeted by damaging racial incidents.”

NBC 12 reported that two students believed to be involved in the post were not in school on Monday.

J.J. Minor, of the Richmond NAACP, told the outlet he received more than 30 calls about the incident, many from parents.

“Blackface has an evil history of mocking African-Americans,” Minor said. “Whether they’re children or not, they did it plain and simple. Someone taught them how to do it and folks know what blackface means and it is offensive.”

According to its website, Saint Gertrude is “defined by an innovative and rigorous liberal arts curriculum and a commitment to the Benedictine values of hospitality, stewardship, and community service.”

After the photo began spreading on social media, Dwyer told WTVR-TV that local officers were at the school on Monday to offer extra protection over a “threat of violence” to a student, which was posted on social media.

Schools all over the country—including in Minnesota and Kentucky—have made headlines in recent years over students posting blackface images on social media or wearing racist makeup to athletic competitions.

Beyond school gates, in February, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam apologized for wearing blackface in a yearbook photo next to someone donning a white hood and robes, telling reporters he regretted “the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now.” (He subsequently walked back that admission, and investigators in the state never reached a firm conclusion about whether he was the person depicted, according to The New York Times.)

And in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was engulfed in scandal in September when at least three images of the progressive leader wearing racist makeup were found in the weeks before the nation’s general election. At the time, Trudeau said he could not definitively say that more images would not surface or that he could say how many times he’d worn blackface in his life.

Administrators at Saint Gertrude did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast on Tuesday.