Virginia Child First in State to Die of Rare COVID-Linked Inflammatory Illness
GONE TOO SOON
A Virginia child has become the first person in the state to die from a mysterious inflammatory illness affecting children that’s been linked to COVID-19, state officials said Friday. The illness, known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, has been incredibly rare in COVID cases, with only about 5,500 people infected and 48 people killed. The illness can cause issues in a child’s heart, lungs, and other organs, with symptoms ranging from a fever and stomach pain to vomiting. M. Norman Oliver, the state’s health commissioner, said he was “devastated” by the child’s death and urged those to get vaccinated as the holiday season continues. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child,” he said. The child was aged between 10 and 19.