Virginia Congressman-Elect Calls COVID-19 a ‘Phony Pandemic’ at Right-Wing D.C. Rally

Virginia Congressman-elect Bob Good (R-VA) called COVID-19 a “phony pandemic” at a right-wing rally Saturday. The Republican representative said to the crowd in Washington, D.C., “This looks like a group of people that gets it. This is a phony pandemic. It’s a serious virus, but it’s a virus. It’s not a pandemic.” Demonstrators had gathered in support of President Donald Trump and to protest the Supreme Court’s Friday decision to dismiss a suit brought by the Texas attorney general seeking to overturn the presidential election in Trump’s favor. The coronavirus has infected more than 16 million Americans and killed nearly 300,000.