Virginia Cop Fired After Donating to Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Fund
‘YOU’VE DONE NOTHING WRONG’
A Norfolk Police lieutenant has been fired after donating to a Kyle Rittenhouse support fund using his city email address, according to a press release on Tuesday. William Kelly reportedly made the donation last fall, and commented, “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong...Every rank and file police officer supports you,” according to WAVY News. Chip Filer, Norfolk’s city manager said that Kelly’s “egregious comments erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve. The City of Norfolk has a standard of behavior for all employees, and we will hold staff accountable.” Rittenhouse has been charged with multiple felonies, including murder, for shooting and killing two people at a protest. Kelly can appeal the decision about his termination, according to the press release.