Virginia Crash Pulverized Plane and Left Large ‘Crater,’ First Responders Say
NO SURVIVORS
First responders who arrived at the scene of a plane crash in the Virginia wilderness described the grisly scene Monday, saying the impact pulverized the plane and everything on board into small pieces no “bigger than your arm.” Speaking with CNN, four of the anonymous witnesses also claimed the impact of the crash left a large “crater” in the ground near the George Washington National Forest, a remote area that they were only able to access by hiking in on foot. John Rumpel, who runs the Florida-based company the plane was registered to, confirmed to The New York Times that his daughter, granddaughter and nanny were on board the flight and died in the crash along with the pilot. He also said that the plane may have lost pressurization prior to impact, meaning “they all just would have gone to sleep and never woke up.”