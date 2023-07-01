Virginia Democrat Blames Governor for Statewide Pornhub Blockage
UH OH
A Virginia state senator asked on Twitter what many Virginians must’ve been wondering on Friday: “Is Anyone Else’s Pornhub Not Working?” The remark by Democrat L. Louise Lucas was a jab at a new state law requiring stronger age verification measures for porn sites, which resulted in Pornhub blocking all Virginia users. Lucas actually voted for that legislation along with a bipartisan coalition in the state’s General Assembly—but her Twitter thread blames Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin for not putting a viable verification system in place. Under the current system, verification options for Virginians include uploading a government ID to access Pornhub, an idea the platform rejected, according to Mediaite. “In all seriousness, we passed a bill during this session to protect children from online porn. However the executive branch had an obligation to create a system for age verification,” Lucas wrote. “Instead the Governor sat on his ass and relied on these websites with porn to do the verification process.”