Virginia Democratic Party Calls on Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to Resign
PRESSURE
The Democratic Party of Virginia is calling on Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign in the wake of sexual-assault allegations against him. Two women alleged this week that Fairfax had sexually assaulted them. While Fairfax has denied the accusations, Virginia Democrats urged him to resign Saturday, saying in a statement, “We believe that allegations of sexual assault must be taken with the utmost seriousness.” “Given the credible nature of the sexual assault claims against Lieutenant Governor Fairfax, it has become clear he can no longer fulfill the duties and responsibilities of the post,” said Virginia Democratic Party Chair Susan Swecker in the statement. “While the Lieutenant Governor deserves due process in this matter, it is in the best interest of the commonwealth that he goes through this process as a private citizen,” the statement also said. “The Lieutenant Governor no longer has our confidence or support. He must resign.” Swecker’s statement comes shortly after Fairfax’s ouster from his role chairing the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association, which was reported by The Hill.