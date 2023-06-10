CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Virginia Father Charged With Murder of 4-Year-Old Son He Reported Missing
MESSY CASE
Read it at Law&Crime
Police have charged a Virginia father with killing the 4-year-old son he reported missing. Cory Jamar Bigsby first became a person of interest in the presumed death of his son, Codi, in February 2022, a month after his report that the child was missing kicked off a massive search, Law&Crime reported. The 4-year-old child’s body was never found, but police would go on to arrest Bigsby on unrelated child neglect charges. The case has since been mired in controversy, with police unconstitutionally denying Bigsby’s request for a lawyer and local judges being disqualified from overseeing the case. Now, a jailhouse statement reportedly forms the basis for the new indictment against Bigsby.