Virginia Giuffre Sues Prince Andrew Over Alleged Sexual Abuse at Epstein’s Home
Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in New York, alleging that he sexually abused her at the late sex offender’s Manhattan home when she was 17 years old, ABC News reports. “I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but one can reclaim her life by speaking out and demanding justice,” said Giuffre. “If she doesn’t do it now, she would be allowing him to escape any accountability for his actions,” her attorney, David Boies, added in a separate statement.
Her lawsuit, which asks for unspecified damages, alleges that Prince Andrew sexually abused her “knowing that she was a sex-trafficking victim being forced to engage in sexual acts with him.” Giuffre also claims that the royal knew that she was a minor. “[Giuffre] was compelled by express or implied threats by Epstein, Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew, and feared death or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connections, wealth, and authority,” the court papers state. Andrew has repeatedly denied having had any sexual contact with Giuffre.