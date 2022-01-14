Rape Accuser Wants Woman Who Saw Prince Andrew Clubbing With ‘Young Girl’ to Testify
Two days ago, a Manhattan federal judge declined to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse lawsuit against Britain’s Prince Andrew. Now Giuffre’s lawyers told the court they’re seeking testimony from two witnesses: a woman who has claimed to see Andrew with Giuffre at London’s Tramp Nightclub, and the former royal’s former assistant. Giuffre alleges Andrew sexually assaulted her three times in 2001, when she was 17 years old. At the time, she says, sex-traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sent her to the then-royal to be abused. In new court filings on Friday, Giuffre’s attorney Sigrid McCawley indicated she was seeking assistance from the U.K. in obtaining testimony from Shukri Walker, who alleges she saw Andrew at Tramp “with a young girl” around the same time he abused Giuffre, and Robert Olney, a former equerry (or British royal attendant) to Andrew. Giuffre “has reason to believe that Mr. Olney has relevant information about Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, as Mr. Olney’s name appears in publicly available copies of Epstein’s phone book,” McCawley said in a letter to the court.