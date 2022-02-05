Virginia Giuffre’s Lawyers Will Depose Prince Andrew March 10 in London
GRILLING
Lawyers for Virginia Roberts Giuffre will depose England’s Prince Andrew on March 10 in London in the highest-stakes showdown yet in her ongoing suit against him, The Telegraph reports. Andrew will be sworn in and forced to give evidence under oath as part of the grilling by Giuffre’s legal team. A source closed to Andrew, who was stripped of his titles last month, told the Daily Mail, “We agreed to voluntarily produce the Duke for a deposition on March 10. Despite repeated requests, Ms. Giuffre still hasn’t committed to a date or location for her deposition.” Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with his famous friends, has accused Andrew of raping her three times when she was 17. An infamous photograph shows Andrew with his arm around a teenage Giuffre with a smiling Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and a convicted sex trafficker herself, in the background.