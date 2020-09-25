Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Wife Test Positive for Coronavirus
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat who has overseen tough coronavirus restrictions in his state, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement. His wife, Pamela, also contracted the virus. The pair were tested after a staffer in their official residence contracted the highly contagious virus. The governor is said to have no symptoms and his wife has mild symptoms. “Both are in good spirits,” the statement said. Northam is the third governor to contract coronavirus after the Republican governors of Missouri and Oklahoma. He had recently declared the virus “moderately contained” in Virginia and slightly eased restrictions as new cases declined to around 900 per day. “This virus is still alive and well around the commonwealth of Virginia,” Northam said this month. “It is in our hands, it really is. If we follow the guidelines... we can get this virus under control. It can be done, but it’s going to take the cooperation of everybody.”