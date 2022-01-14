CHEAT SHEET
Virginia Guv Pardons State Senator for Relationship With 17-Year-Old
The governor of Virginia issued a surprise pardon Friday to a state senator who dated and later married his 17-year-old assistant. Richmond Democratic state Sen. Joe Morrissey was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2014 for dating Myrna Pride, then a minor and now his wife. He was 56 when they started dating. Morrissey learned of the pardon from Gov. Ralph Northam Thursday, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “To say that I was extremely pleased with what the governor did would be, perhaps for me, the understatement of the 2022 General Assembly session. Most importantly, my wife is grateful,” he said. Northam leaves office Saturday and will be replaced by Glenn Youngkin.