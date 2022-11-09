Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Wrote an Apology Letter to Nancy Pelosi
WITH REGRETS
Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin sent a handwritten apology letter to Nancy Pelosi after he made light of the violent home invasion that left her husband Paul Pelosi with a fractured skull, a spokesperson for the House Speaker told CNN. In late October, Youngkin said, “Speaker Pelosi’s husband had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re going to go do.” He later told Punchbowl News he regretted the comments, adding that he meant to say the attack on Mr. Pelosi was “atrocious” but he “didn’t do a great job.” His letter was postmarked for Nov. 1, CNN reported, well before Tuesday’s midterm elections. Pelosi has accepted the apology, her spokesperson said.