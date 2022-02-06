‘Team Youngkin’ Goes After 17-Year-Old on Twitter
REAL MATURE
The official campaign for Virginia’s governor attacked a 17-year-old student on Twitter on Saturday night, mockingly posting a photo of the high-schooler after he’d retweeted an article about Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s home. “Team Youngkin,” as it characterizes itself on Twitter, went after teenager Ethan Lynne when he reposted a report from a local public radio station that Youngkin was considering halting efforts to shed light on the history of enslavement at the state’s Executive Mansion. The article erroneously reported that Youngkin was turning an in-house historian’s classroom into a family room, a mistake for which both the station and Lynne later issued corrections. That didn’t stop Youngkin’s campaign from posting Lynne’s name and a photo of him with former governor Ralph Northam (D), however. Lynne condemned the campaign’s now-deleted tweet in a Sunday morning interview with The Washington Post. He called it “a new low,” adding: “It was up for over 12 hours. I received no apology, no communication, nothing.” In a tweeted response that had racked up more than 44,000 likes by Sunday afternoon, Lynne called the incident “disgusting, disturbing, and unbecoming.”