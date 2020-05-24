Virginia Gov. Northam Faces Backlash For Not Wearing Mask on Public Beach
Facing swift backlash on social media for not wearing a facemask or social distancing in public over the weekend, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam conceded on Sunday that he should have been better prepared. Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for the Democratic governor—a physician who has repeatedly urged Virginians to wear face coverings in public—said he was “outside yesterday and not expecting to be within six feet of anyone. This is an important reminder to always have face coverings in case situations change,” adding, “we are all learning how to operate in this new normal, and it’s important to be prepared.”
Northam was pictured on Saturday without a mask and standing with groups of people on the Virginia Beach boardwalk. He also appeared to be taking a selfie with a woman, who was also unmasked, which prompted outrage on Twitter. Yarmosky said that the governor, after reopening beaches for Memorial Day weekend, went to the oceanfront to make sure “rules were being enforced.”