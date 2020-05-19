Virginia Guv Hits Back at Trump: ‘I Suggest You Stop Taking Hydroxychloroquine’
Shortly after President Trump called Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam “crazy” on Tuesday and accused him of wanting to infringe on citizens’ Second Amendment rights, the governor fired back and suggested that Trump should “stop taking hydroxychloroquine.” President Trump said during a White House event on Tuesday: “We’re going after Virginia, with your crazy governor, we’re going after Virginia. They want to take your Second Amendment. You know that, right? You’ll have nobody guarding your potatoes.” The Democratic governor responded on Twitter: “I grew up on a Virginia farm, Mr. President—our potatoes are fine. And as the only medical doctor among our nation’s governors, I suggest you stop taking hydroxychloroquine. Let’s all get back to work.”
Northam was referencing Trump’s announcement on Monday that he was self-medicating with hydroxychloroquine, an experimental coronavirus treatment with potentially life-threatening side effects.