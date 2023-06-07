Graduation Shooting Suspect Had Long Feud With Victim: Cops
BEEF
Police have charged a 19-year-old suspect in relation to a mass shooting outside a Virginia high school graduation ceremony Tuesday, saying he was targeting a longtime rival who died along with his stepfather. Amari Ty-Jon Pollard, of Henrico, was arraigned in court Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Shawn Jackson, and Jackson’s stepfather, 36-year-old Renzo Smith. Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said Pollard had been in a dispute with Jackson for more than a year, although the nature of the dispute is still being investigated. “This was targeted at one individual... that’s what we know at this time,” Edwards said during a news conference Wednesday. Pollard said he plans to hire a lawyer, so the court continued the case until a hearing later this month.