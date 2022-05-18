Grandparents Face Murder Charges After Their Rottweiler Kills 7-Year-Old Granddaughter
VICIOUS
Two grandparents face murder charges in the death of their seven-year-old granddaughter, who was mauled to death by their pet Rottweiler in January. According to a news release from the Waynesboro County Police Department, Olivia Grace Floyd was hospitalized after the dog attacked her on Jan. 29 and died from her injuries later that day. Stephen Christopher Kachmar and Penny Lee Bashlor, both in their 60s, are indicted on multiple felony charges, including non-capital murder, involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, and possession of a vicious dog. Each faces up to 70 years in prison, and is being held without bond. Floyd’s parents are each facing one charge of cruelty/injury to a child, according to the Waynesboro Police Department and Augusta Sheriff’s Office. After the attack, a neighbor told the Staunton News Leader that the Rottweiler, which has since been euthanized, was notoriously dangerous.