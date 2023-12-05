A suburban Virginia neighborhood was rattled by the fiery explosion of a house after officers were sent to the area on Monday night to execute a search warrant, the Arlington County Police Department said.

A suspect inside the residence discharged several rounds of a flare gun, the police said. The explosion occurred shortly after, with unverified footage circulating on social media showing an enormous fireball surging into the air, with debris showering the street.

The Associated Press reported that a “massive boom” could be heard in the area just after 8:20 p.m., and that power subsequently cut out in the surrounding area. The explosion occurred in Bluemont, a northern Arlington suburb where, according to the wire, many of the homes are duplexes housing two families.

A resident living two miles away told the AP she’d been able to hear the blast. “I actually thought a plane exploded,” Carla Rodriguez added.

Another neighbor, Annelise Quinn, told NBC4 Washington, “I was in the back of my house, and I had been hearing prior to this, some sort of firecracker sort of sounds, and then suddenly there’s a loud boom, and my entire house is shaking. All the lights went off immediately.”

The county police said that an unclear number of officers on the scene reported minor injuries, and that no one had been transported to the hospital. It was not immediately clear if the suspect had been injured or apprehended. The Arlington Fire Department was still working to get the fire under control late Monday.